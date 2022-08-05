Night-Spider Goes on the Prowl, Spider-Man: India Returns, and the Origin of Sakura-Spider Is Revealed in 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #3
Dan Slott and an all-star lineup of creators continue the Spider-Verse revolution in 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #3, on sale September 14.
This past week, the Spider-Verse as we know it was transformed! EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 marked the beginning of a new era of Spider-Verse storytelling with a new status quo for Araña, the roaring debut of Spider-Rex, and more!
And things are only just getting started, as each issue of this new limited series will contain more thrilling additions to the Spider-Verse mythos in the form of new heroes, fresh journeys for iconic favorites, and the rise of a dark threat that could end the Spider-Verse for good. The series will serve as the foundation for Dan Slott’s next Spidey epic, beginning in October’s SPIDER-MAN #1.
Here's what fans can expect from the third issue in this exciting saga, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3, on sale September 14:
- What if Felicia Hardy became a Spider-hero? Dan Slott teams up with artist Sumeyye Kesgin to answer that question with the debut of super thief Night-Spider! Check out her sleek look, designed by artist superstar artist Kris Anka, in a special design variant cover!
- Introduced in the hit Deadpool: Samurai manga and fresh off her recent appearance in DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE, & BLOOD, Sakura-Spider strikes out on her own! Learn the origins of this breakout new hero in a story by her creators, Deadpool: Samurai creative team Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi!
- Author Nikesh Shukla makes his Marvel Comics debut alongside a squad of the best artists in the business, including Mark Bagley, Paco Medina, David Baldeón, Gerardo Sandoval, and Abhishek Malsuni, with the return of fan-favorite hero Pavitr Prabhakar, AKA Spider-Man: India!
EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3
Written by DAN SLOTT, SANSHIRO KASAMA, & NIKESH SHUKLA
Art by SUMEYYE KESGIN, HIKARU UESUGI, ABHISHEK MALSUNI, MARK BAGLEY, PACO MEDINA, DAVID BALDEÓN, & GERARDO SANDOVAL
Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA
Design Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA
On Sale 9/14
Check out all the covers for EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 plus a first look at interior artwork, and stay tuned in the weeks ahead for more news about what’s to come in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE!
