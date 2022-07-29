The Easter Egg Comics in Marvel Studios’ ‘Ms. Marvel’ Explained
We spoke to Sana Amanat, Kamala Khan’s co-creator and ‘Ms. Marvel’ executive producer, about the comic influences behind the show!
Read the Ms. Marvel comics that influenced the onscreen action in Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel! Sana Amanat—Executive, production and development at Marvel Studios, Ms. Marvel’s co-creator, and one of the series’ executive producers—answered our questions about the hidden comics peppered throughout the show via QR codes. Didn’t catch these codes while watching? Get a direct peek at the comics that helped bring the television show to life with these offerings from Marvel Unlimited. Then, watch the complete series streaming exclusively on Disney+!
[RELATED: 'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Sana Amanat]
FREE COMICS BY EPISODE
- EPISODE 1: MS. MARVEL (2014) #1
- EPISODE 2: MS. MARVEL (2014) #15
- EPISODE 3: MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL (2019) #1
- EPISODE 4: MS. MARVEL (2015) #12
- EPISODE 5: MS. MARVEL (2014) #19
How did the conversation kick off regarding which free comics to share with viewers?
SANA AMANAT: We wanted to make sure that each comic we chose captured something from the episode. While “Ms. Marvel” is an adaptation of the comic book series, it has so many important moments and references from the comics that it wasn’t hard to figure out what comic made the most sense in which episode. You’ll just get a slightly different version of the same type of scene and/or story.
Were those tight parallels to the comics always central to the show's storytelling? MS. MARVEL (2014) #15 and MS. MARVEL (2015) #12 have especially close ties to the episodes…
SANA AMANAT: Yes, they definitely were to an extent. The writers are big fans of the comics and of course, I might be biased, but I was happy to keep pushing the episodes in that direction. Lots of gold in those issues that we wanted to capture.
What do you think is the most significant part of Kamala's journey to Karachi?
SANA AMANAT: There was something great about Kamala returning to her roots when she was in a lost place. That’s the reason we took her to Karachi in the comics and there she reconnected with her family but also met someone (Red Dagger) who had created a purpose for himself without any super-powers. There was a need and he answered the call, and Kamala needed to meet someone like that. After all her adulation of Captain Marvel, she needed to see a hero who was just like her.
What makes Ms. Marvel one of those great characters to intro readers to comics?
SANA AMANAT: Her world is quite contained and accessible, so you don’t have to worry about knowing what’s going on in the rest of the Marvel Universe (which can be the biggest obstacle for new readers). And of course Kamala herself is just so relatable and funny. You can’t help but root for her cuz you are just like her!
Any other personal comic recommendations that fans of the series should continue with?
SANA AMANAT: Absolutely. I love AMERICA (2017) [starring America Chavez], IRONHEART (2018), and THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL (2015). Also I highly recommend HAWKEYE (2012) and HAWKEYE (2016). Both runs by Matt Fraction and Kelly Thompson respectively.
MS. MARVEL IS NOW STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+.
Looking for more Kamala? Follow Ms. Marvel on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and find Marvel on TikTok!