A Short History of Puck

Born in 1914, Eugene Milton Judd wasn’t the same height as he's known to be now. At the tender age of eight, he hunted a grizzly bear, which kept his family alive for the duration of a harsh winter. Afterward, he vowed to live his life to the fullest. His world travel led him to became a mercenary, and he soon found himself seeking the Black Blade of Baghdad. When Puck finally claimed it, he was attacked by the being known as Black Raazer, the one who possessed the blade. The spirit of Black Raazer then changed Puck forever, lengthening his lifespan, increasing his strength, and compressing him into the short legend we know today. Unfortunately, Puck’s resulting stature caused him great pain, but he keeps it under control through meditation.

Puck Has the Range

Puck was always a five-star athlete; he's one of the most skilled fighters around. However, when he trapped the Black Raazer in his body, causing it to compress, he gained superhuman strength, speed, durability, invulnerability, and stamina. Arguably, Puck already had superhuman agility and reflexes going for him before his body changed—he did take down a whole bear at the age of eight, after all.

Puck can also quote Shakespeare with the best of them—and even did so once, during a battle with Atlanteans. He also speaks 17 languages. Puck also used to kick it with Namor—the living embodiment of the sentence, “you can’t sit with us." But Puck could and did.