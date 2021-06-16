Hellfire Gala Week 3: A New Era Begins with Treachery

Next, writer Vita Ayala and artist Alex Lins continued the crossover with NEW MUTANTS #19. Gabrielle Kinney, AKA Scout, was absent from the Hellfire Gala...and people noticed. Especially Laura Kinney (AKA Wolverine), Gabby’s older sister who recently returned from the Vault. It’s not like Gabby to miss a party, and this greatly concerned Laura. For weeks, Gabby has been alarmed about the Shadow King’s growing influence over her friends. That’s why the Shadow King felt the need to silence her. In his mind, he’s simply teaching the next generation of mutants how to defend themselves. But that’s just a rationalization. In reality, the Shadow King is evil, and beyond redemption.

It’s less clear if Rahne Sinclair, AKA Wolfsbane, also deserves some blame for this atrocity. She brought Gabby to the Shadow King, but she may not remember that she did it. If Rahne knowingly did that, she may soon face the wrath of both Laura and her half-brother, Daken. Especially if they decide to bring Logan in on it as well. Hopefully Gabby’s death can be undone by the Five once they learn what has happened to her. Yet we suspect that the Shadow King may have covered his tracks...

The rest of the New Mutants had a better time at the party. Warlock was finally able to reconcile with his best friend, Doug Ramsey. Previously, Warlock was so threatened by Doug’s new marriage with Bei the Blood Moon that he was desperate to find someone to fill the Doug-sized hole in his heart. Thanks to a pep talk from Warpath, Warlock finally took the time to speak with both Doug and Bei. Much to Warlock’s delight, even Bei seemed to welcome him. Meanwhile, Magik and Karma gave a human artist his much deserved comeuppance after he harassed them at the party. They certainly seemed happy when putting him in his place.