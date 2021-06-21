Spider-Man and Reptil Fight Knull's Monsters

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 28,000 Marvel comics, all available at your fingertips. Sign up now to enjoy your favorite stories just three months after they’re in stores.

New on Marvel Unlimited: Reptil joins the ooze-filled fray that is KING IN BLACK! Spider-Man and the teen hero team up against a pack of symbiote dragons as Knull’s influence continues to grip the city in KING IN BLACK: SPIDER-MAN (2021) #1. Prepare for big, scaly monsters, an attack from the ocean’s deep, and, of course, dinosaurs. Creators Jed MacKay, Michele Bandini, Alberto Alburquerque, and more bring the heat on one of the event’s most exciting chapters yet!