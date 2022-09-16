Letterer Appreciation Spotlight: Cory Petit
Meet letterer Cory Petit, who has worked on some of the biggest titles in the Marvel catalogue, including 'Avengers,' 'X-Men,' and 'Amazing Spider-Man.'
In honor of Letterer Appreciation Day, which occurs every September 1, Marvel is celebrating our mighty letterers all month long. As part of the festivities, we sat down with each member of Virtual Calligraphy (VC), Chris Eliopoulos' lettering studio, to learn more about the people behind the sound effects. Welcome to the September 2022 Letterer Spotlight series!
Meet Cory Petit, who became a letterer at Marvel starting with ALIAS (2001) #17. Since then, he has gone on to work on some of the biggest titles in the Marvel catalogue, including AVENGERS (2010), X-MEN (2004), AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999), and WOLVERINE (2010). Speaking with Marvel.com, he shared his favorite Marvel character, as well as the best piece of advice he's ever received. He also discussed his path to becoming a letterer, how he unwinds after a full day of lettering, and more.
MARVEL.COM: Where did you grow up?
CORY PETIT: I grew up in Jersey, but have lived in Brooklyn for 25 years.
MARVEL.COM: Favorite Marvel character?
CORY PETIT: Jessica Jones
MARVEL.COM: What was the first Marvel comic you ever read?
CORY PETIT: I believe it was NOVA.
MARVEL.COM: How did you decide to become a letterer?
CORY PETIT: It seemed like a good promotion from the copy room? The call might still be out on this one ;)
MARVEL.COM: How do you unwind after a long day of lettering?
CORY PETIT: More lettering… No, I will usually go out to a show, or if I stay home, work in my garden.
MARVEL.COM: Do you listen to anything while you work? If so, share your playlist!
CORY PETIT: I don’t listen to much, but I will check out my friend’s podcast Hey Poopy.
MARVEL.COM: If you could go anywhere in the world for vacation, where would it be?
CORY PETIT: I’d really like to go to Yosemite at some point.
MARVEL.COM: Which TV show character would you want as your best friend?
CORY PETIT: I don’t really watch much TV.
MARVEL.COM: Favorite food?
CORY PETIT: Pizza or avocado toast with hot sauce. I’m lactose intolerant, so I don’t eat much pizza these days…but I can’t get enough avocado.
MARVEL.COM: Do you have any pets? Tell us their names and something special about them!
CORY PETIT: My cat Fluff. She was stray living in my yard. check her out on IG @Fluff_the_stray. She’s usually just making fun of me.
MARVEL.COM: What is the first thing you obsessed over as a kid?
CORY PETIT: Baseball
MARVEL.COM: What is the best advice you’ve ever received?
CORY PETIT: There a crazy people out there; don’t joint a cult.
MARVEL.COM: What’s your superpower?
CORY PETIT: Alpaca herding.
MARVEL.COM: What inspires you?
CORY PETIT: My friends.
