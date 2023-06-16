Marvel Dads in Action

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Sign up today and get one year for just $5 a month!

The Marvel Universe has some of the best dads around, proving parenting is its own super-power. From Marvel’s Merry Mutants to its First Family, many of the biggest heroes are quietly pulling double duty as parents, saving their kids every day in between saving the world. And not all fathers are related by blood but rather found, filling a paternal void that so many without the gift of having their biological fathers in their lives need fulfilled.

Here are the best dad moments in Marvel Comics to share with the dads in your lives, just in time for Father’s Day!