Miles Morales & Carnage's Most Brutal Fights So Far

Carnage Reigns

Miles Morales' latest scuffle with Carnage comes in CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA (2023) #1 by Alex Paknadel, Cody Ziglar, Julius Ohta, and Erick Arciniega—and for the first time, it's just him and Carnage. After swinging in to help end a hostage situation in Brooklyn, Morales discovered that the perpetrator was none other than Cletus Kasady, decked out in a brand-new symbiote suit: the Extrembiote.

A combination of Stark Tech, the Grendel symbiote dragon, and the Extremis virus, the Extrembiote allows Kasady to be everywhere all at once. In fact, the building that the hostages were in actually was Kasady. As a result, Kasady felt Miles sneak in despite his camouflage ability and kicked off an attack right away. To toy with him, Cletus caught Miles off guard by forming a perfectly normal diner, complete with food and patrons, before launching his onslaught, which ended with teeth lodged in Spider-Man’s shoulder.

Sticking to his mission, a battered Morales resolved to escape with the last living hostage...only to learn that hostage was actually Kasady in disguise. Miles no longer had the strength to fight, but before Carnage could land the final blow, Scorpion dropped in to knock the killer away, giving Morales an opening to unleash a massive Venom Blast into the heart of Kasady's suit.

However, the blast caused the Extrembiote's Arc Reactor to go wild, resulting in a massive explosion that consumed all three men. While this surely won't be Morales' last time facing Carnage, there's no telling what Kasady has in store for Brookyln’s very own Web-Slinger…