The Weirdest Heroes of the Spider-Verse (So Far)

From Peter Parker and Miles Morales to Ghost-Spider and Spider-Punk, the heroes of the Spider-Verse have proven themselves to be some of the Multiverse’s greatest defenders. In SPIDER-VERSE (2014) and SPIDER-GEDDON (2018), these Web Warriors teamed up with their variants to save the Multiverse from the Spider-consuming Inheritors, and they’re about to face their greatest challenge yet later this year in END OF SPIDER-VERSE.

With EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2022) #1 catching up with fan-favorite characters like Spider-Man Noir and introducing spectacular new Multiverse heroes like Spider-Rex, let’s take a look back at some of the Spider-Verse’s strangest super hero variants.