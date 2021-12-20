New on Marvel Unlimited This Week
The ‘Trial of Magneto’ rages on, Kang confronts his older self, and Thanos’ rise amongst the Eternals.
New on Marvel Unlimited: The origin of Kang continues, a funeral becomes a battlefront for Magneto, and the unnatural history of Thanos! Plus, THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES fend off a fresh Hel in their series finale, and the MARAUDERS turn space pirates as they point their bow to the stars.
Read more about our top comic picks of the week, and see what else is brand-new to the digital comics mega-library:
NEW ON DECEMBER 20
- BLACK WIDOW #11
- ETERNALS: THANOS RISES #1
- EXTREME CARNAGE: AGONY #1
- FANTASTIC FOUR #35
- FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #4
- IRON MAN #12
- KANG THE CONQUEROR #2
- MARAUDERS #24
- SPIDER-WOMAN #15
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #16
- STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS - BOUSHH #1
- THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WAKANDA #1
- THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #2
- X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #2
- X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #15
X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #2
Habeas Corpses! Heroes of the Marvel Universe came to Krakoa for a memorial. Now they’ve got a fight. Magneto pushes Krakoa and the Quiet Council to the brink and even evades an intrusion on his mind! Also… there’s something wrong with the body of Scarlet Witch...
KANG THE CONQUEROR #2
A young, rebellious, and idealistic Kang finds himself in Ancient Egypt, where an older version of himself is ruling with an iron fist as the pharaoh Rama-Tut. When the Moon Knight draws young Kang into a battle against his future self, tragedy strikes. But will it knock Nathaniel off the course of his destiny or lock him into one path forever?
ETERNALS: THANOS RISES #1
Eternals are created, not born. They have families, but their families make no new children. It’s simply not what Eternals do. Some of them thought they could find a way to change that and believed it would be for the best. They were terribly, terribly wrong.
THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #5
Series finale! A new pantheon emerges from the dusty gates of Hel—one that Queen Karnilla thought she could control. She was wrong… and now all the realms must pay the price. Valkyrie: Jane Foster and Rúna fight to save the gods and restore the mortal world! Don't miss the conclusion to Jason Aaron, Torunn Grønbekk, and Mattia de Iulis' realm-shaking epic!
