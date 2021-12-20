New on Marvel Unlimited This Week

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download our new, supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today and enjoy a first year for $55!

New on Marvel Unlimited: The origin of Kang continues, a funeral becomes a battlefront for Magneto, and the unnatural history of Thanos! Plus, THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES fend off a fresh Hel in their series finale, and the MARAUDERS turn space pirates as they point their bow to the stars.

Read more about our top comic picks of the week, and see what else is brand-new to the digital comics mega-library:

NEW ON DECEMBER 20

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #2

Habeas Corpses! Heroes of the Marvel Universe came to Krakoa for a memorial. Now they’ve got a fight. Magneto pushes Krakoa and the Quiet Council to the brink and even evades an intrusion on his mind! Also… there’s something wrong with the body of Scarlet Witch...