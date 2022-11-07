November 9's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

While the Fantastic Four gets their fresh start, Judgment Day will draw to a close in A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA (2022) #1 by Kieron Gillen and Guiu Vilanova, and the fallout will be felt across the Marvel Universe. After events, we make promises. “Nothing will ever be the same again.” For the Eternals, it’s a lie. It’s always the same and always will be. However, in the wake of Judgment Day, they discover what is truly Eternal...

Peter Parker also has a busy week ahead of him, as Hobgoblin’s story comes to a chilling end in Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #13... and no one is going to be rocked harder by it than Norman Osborn. Witness the birth of the Gold Goblin! What does this mean for our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?!

Meanwhile, the End of the Spider-Verse rages on in SPIDER-MAN (2022) #2 by Dan Slott and Mark Bagley. After the tragedy of the first issue, our Spider-Heroes try to make a plan against Morlun. But Morlun isn’t their only problem…Shathra is back and more powerful than the last time she nearly killed Peter and Ezekiel. Last time, Peter tricked Shathra, and she’s had plenty of time to plan his death and the death of all spiders!

Then, J.M. DeMatteis and Eder Messias' SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT (2022) #1 will flash back to finally reveal the origins of Kraven the Hunter and provide the answers to mysteries Spidey fans have been waiting for! Prepare to explore the depths of what made Kraven the Hunter the powerhouse villain he was. As Peter Parker and Mary Jane prepare for their new lives in Portland, a man from Kraven’s past stalks them. Who is this mystery man, and what does he want with Spider-Man? Find out when we return to the time period after SPIDER-MAN: THE FINAL ADVENTURE (1995), when Peter Parker was powerless!

Over on Krakoa, Sabretooth will take his destiny into his own clawed hands in SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES (2022) #1 by Victor Lavalle and Leonard Kirk. The powers that be condemned Sabretooth to the pit for breaking the rules of Krakoa. But now he’s free—and ready to show the world you can’t keep Victor Creed down—even as the Exiles from Krakoa speed along in hot pursuit! A new chapter in the fan-favorite saga begins in brutal fashion, but when Dr. Barrington gets her hooks in Creed, he’ll be lucky to survive the first issue.

Witness the rise of Gold Goblin, learn the true origins of Kraven the Hunter, behold the ramifications of Judgment Day, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA 1 (2022) #1

AVENGERS (2018) #62

BLACK PANTHER: UNCONQUERED 1 (2022) #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #6

DAMAGE CONTROL (2022) #4

FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #1

GHOST RIDER (2022) #8

LEGION OF X (2022) #7

MARAUDERS (2022) #8

MOON KNIGHT (2021) #17

NEW MUTANTS 98 FACSIMILE EDITION (2022) #1

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES (2022) #1

SPIDER-MAN (2022) #2

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT (2022) #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2022) #2

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #13

VENOM (2021) #13

WOLVERINE (2020) #27

X-MEN LEGENDS (2022) #4

New Collections

BLACK PANTHER BY JOHN RIDLEY VOL. 2: RANGE WARS TPB (2022) #2

CAPTAIN CARTER: WOMAN OUT OF TIME TPB (2022) #1

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 11: RECKONING WAR PART II TPB (2022) #11

INVADERS OMNIBUS HC KANE COVER [DM ONLY] (2022) #1

INVADERS OMNIBUS HC ROBBINS COVER (2022) #1

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 24 HC (2022) #24

NEW MUTANTS BY VITA AYALA VOL. 3 TPB (2022) #3

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN VOL. 1 - SEASON ONE, PART ONE TPB (2021) #1

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS OMNIBUS HC MCNIVEN COVER (2022) #1

X-MEN: FIRST CLASS - ROAD TRIPS GN-TPB (2022) #1

Marvel Unlimited

DEMON WARS: THE IRON SAMURAI #1

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1

GHOST RIDER #5

IMMORTAL X-MEN #5 [AXE]

IRON MAN #22

LEGION OF X #4

MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #2

MOON KNIGHT #14

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #3

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #5

SPIDER-PUNK #4

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #5

TALES OF SUSPENSE #57 FACSIMILE EDITION

X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #3

X-MEN RED #5 [AXE]

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #60

