Meet Shathra, One of the Spider-Verse’s Ultimate Predators

Shathra Attacks

While visiting Spider-Man in a dream, Doctor Strange warned Peter about Shathra and told him to research spider-wasps, which paralyze spiders before consuming them or capturing them to feed their children. A few days after this warning, the wasp-like Shathra confronted Spider-Man and overwhelmed him with her strength, speed, agility, teleportation abilities, and razor-sharp stingers. Throughout the fight, Shathra insisted she was not human and taunted Peter, telling him she was merely playing with him until she could feed him to her wasp children. After an expansive fight, an exhausted Spider-Man defeated her by leading her into an oncoming subway train.

Following their battle, Shathra changed tactics and used her shape-shifting powers to pose as Sharon Keller, a woman who publicly claimed to be Spider-Man’s ex. As Sharon, Shathra tried to humiliate Spider-Man with embarrassing details about his personal life and claimed that he staged his battles for fame and money. During this period, Peter and Mary Jane already had a strained relationship, and Shathra’s lies deeply upset her. At the urging of a teary MJ, Spider-Man flew into a rage and attacked Sharon at the TV studio. Almost immediately, Shathra reverted to her true form, calling all her previous claims into question when she started fighting Spider-Man.

Operating almost entirely on instinct, Spider-Man brutally pummeled Shathra until he was struck by one of her paralyzing stingers. After escaping in a sea of identical yellow cabs, Spider-Man crawled into the Museum of Natural History, where he collapsed in a spider exhibit.

After Shathra’s broadcast, Ezekiel found Spider-Man and transported him to a temple dedicated to the Great Weaver in Ghana. Together, Spider-Man and Ezekiel set a trap for Shathra at the temple, with Peter’s presence serving as bait. During Spider-Man’s brutal battle with Shathra, Ezekiel summoned a massive cluster of spiders that encased the villain. The spiders took Shathra to the deepest part of the temple, where Ezekiel implied she would be eaten.