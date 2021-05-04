Obi-Wan and Anakin’s Comic History

Padawan Skywalker discovers that there’s “always more to learn, there is” while on a mission to retrieve a Jedi holocron from the planet Dallenor.

Now one of the older initiates in his Jedi education, Anakin stands out from his fellow trainees. But, the Council still has mixed beliefs on his potential. It’s decided that if Anakin is to become a legendary Jedi, at least let him be a well-trained one.

Even though he has reservations on bringing Anakin along, Obi-Wan bonds with his student by sharing his own Padawan past. Here, we get a glimpse at Kenobi’s earliest days on Coruscant under Qui-Gon Jinn, and the very different path that led him to his training.

But as Obi-Wan reminds Anakin: the Jedi Council isn’t always right. And because they have doubts now, it is even more important to prove them wrong later...