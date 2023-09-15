Relationship Recap: Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy

The Marvel Universe has plenty of tragic romances, derailed by disaster and other forces beyond their control, but none quite as enduringly heartbreaking as the ill-fated relationship between Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy. A star-crossed couple that constantly weathered severe complications from Peter’s double life as Spider-Man, Gwen’s life was cut tragically short by the machinations of Spider-Man’s greatest nemesis, the Green Goblin. Gwen’s death haunted Peter for years to come, with the super hero never fully recovering from losing his great—and first—love.

The Marvel Unlimited app’s romance anthology series, LOVE UNLIMITED, has kicked off a new Spider-Man story spanning issues #67-72. This arc by creators Magdalene Visaggio, Derek Charm, and Rico Renzi revisits a pivotal chapter in Spidey romance history, with Peter Parker drawing from his past with Gwen Stacy to teach Miles Morales a lesson in the present. To help set you up for LOVE UNLIMITED: SPIDER-MAN, here’s a look back at the tenderness and tumult that defined Peter and Gwen’s romance. And though this particular love story doesn’t have a happy ending, it stands as a defining chapter in Spider-Man’s life; a reminder of the old adage that it is far better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all.

