X-Men Artist Russell Dauterman Reveals His Designs for This Year’s Hellfire Gala

This June, mutantkind is hosting another night of captivating drama, high stakes action, and exposed secrets in X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1. Making sure your favorite characters hit Krakoa’s Green Carpet in style, superstar artist Russell Dauterman is back leading a handful of the industry’s most inventive artists in redefining Marvel fashion. Dauterman will contribute 11 new looks, the majority of which will also be featured on variant covers throughout the month of June.

At last year’s Hellfire Gala, fans were mesmerized by jaw-dropping fashion moments from Emma Frost’s dazzling trio of Dauterman-designed pieces to Colossus’ unforgettable look by artist Lucas Werneck. This year will be no different – only this time around, mutants won’t be the only ones making fashion statements! The Hellfire Gala will be a night packed with repercussions for the entire Marvel Universe, and heroes from every corner will be in attendance.



“I’m so thrilled to do all this design work!” Dauterman says. “My general thought with the Gala designs is that they should be high fashion super hero costumes — looks that reflect the characters’ personalities, and could work on a runway or a battlefield.”



Take a peek at Dauterman’s original design sheets below and get the inside scoop on his thought process for each one.