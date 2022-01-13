Ten Mutants Embark on an Epic Quest to Retrieve the Holy Grail of Mutantkind

Writer Tini Howard has redefined the X-Men’s relationship with magic in the pages of EXCALIBUR and X OF SWORDS. Now, she continues her enchanting work on the mutant mythos in KNIGHTS OF X alongside artist Bob Quinn. Known for his stunning work on WAY OF X, Quinn is equipped to capture the strange beauty and the mysterious danger of Otherworld. Together, this creative team will take readers on an adventure that will become mutant legend as Captain Britain, Rictor, Shatterstar, Gambit, Rachel Summers, Bei the Blood Moon, Gloriana, and two more surprise characters assemble to recover an artifact deeply rooted in X-Men history.

The gates to Otherworld are closed — and Captain Britain is trapped on the wrong side! Usurpers Merlyn and his right-hand man, King Arthur, are now in control of Lunatic Citadel. Furies the size of Sentinels raze villages to the ground in their hunt for the “witchbreed.” Cut off from Krakoa, Betsy Braddock is Otherworld’s only hero — and to save her people, Betsy must recruit a round table of her own. The Knights of X gather to restore the rightful order and rescue desperate mutants — but their quest is about to get so much bigger than that. This is the era of destiny…and the fate of Otherworld lies at the center of mutantkind’s future.