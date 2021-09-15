Comics
Published September 15, 2021

See Your Favorite Heroes Transform into Marvel's Greatest Villains in New Villains' Reign Variant Covers

The villains take over in December as Pete Woods, Todd Nauck, Leinil Francis Yu, and more deliver bold new versions of Marvel’s heroes on new covers!

by Marvel

Spinning out of their Eisner nominated run on DAREDEVIL, Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s DEVIL’S REIGN will launch in December and see Kingpin’s bold scheme to take down every hero ranging from the Fantastic Four to the X-Men! Villains will rule and heroes will fall - and in anticipation of this upcoming crossover event, some of Marvel’s top artists have delivered outstanding new artwork for a brand-new variant cover series! These VILLAINS’ REIGN VARIANT COVERS transform your favorite heroes into some of the fierce foes that will take charge in the upcoming event. Witness unexpected mashups including:

HULK #2 Villains' Reign Variant Cover by Pete Woods

Check out the first eight now and stay tuned for more VILLAINS’ REIGN VARIANT COVERS in the weeks ahead!

AVENGERS #51 Villains’ Reign Variant Cover by PETE WOODS

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 82 Villains’ Reign Variant Cover by JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY

BLACK PANTHER #2 Villains’ Reign Variant Cover by KAEL NGU

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #2 Villains’ Reign Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CAPTAIN MARVEL #35 Villains’ Reign Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #4 Villains’ Reign Variant Cover by ANNIE WU

HULK #2 Villains’ Reign Variant Cover by PETE WOODS

THING #2 Villains’ Reign Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

