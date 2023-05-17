Derrick Chew's New 'She-Hulk' #14 Cover Puts She-Hulk's Incredible Strength on Full Display
Check out Derrick Chew’s latest variant cover, on sale June 28.
Rainbow Rowell and Andrés Genolet’s smashing run of SHE-HULK has been packed with mystery, suspense, and pulse-pounding action as Jennifer Walters balances her hotshot legal career with high-stakes super hero adventure! With her milestone 175th issue her belt, She-Hulk charges into a thrilling future in next month’s SHE-HULK #14 where she’ll put on her detective hat to unravel the mystery of her new nemesis: Scoundrel!
One of the most talked about Marvel characters of the last year, fans can celebrate this new golden age of SHE-HULK with a gorgeous new variant cover by artist Derrick Chew. Flexing her emerald green muscles, She-Hulk breaks a sweat in this stunning pinup that will grace issue #14. Also available as a virgin variant cover, this stunning piece is just the latest variant cover by this rising superstar talent!
SHE-HULK #14
Written by RAINBOW ROWELL
Art by ANDRES GENOLET
Cover by JEN BARTEL
Cover by DERRICK CHEW
Virgin Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
On Sale 6/28
Check out the cover now and be there for She-Hulk’s next startling showdown with Scoundrel when SHE-HULK #14 hits stands on June 28.
