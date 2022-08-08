Chef Anna Ameyama Is a Culinary Super Hero in Infinity Comics Series ‘T.E.S.T. Kitchen’

Follow Anna Ameyama, a top star chef who dreams of running her own food truck—and that dream has finally come true! Until it’s crushed into collateral damage during an Iron Man fight. But when Tony Stark tastes the deliciousness he just devastated, he offers Anna a new job: as his personal chef! The best part? Anna’s recipes (created by Paul Eschbach himself!) are included in each issue. So you’ll see how surprisingly easy it is to eat like an Avenger right in your own home.

We spoke to Eschbach about his Marvel fandom, recipes from this monthly series, and what type of food Wolverine would be if Wolverine were a food.

First off, Anna is my hero for standing up to Iron Man! How did you develop her character? Is she based off anyone?

PAUL ESCHBACH: As she should! [Tony has] been flying around for years crashing into personal property getting a pass! Back when [Marvel Editor-in-Chief] C.B. Cebulski and I first met and were living in Shanghai, we talked about bringing our love of food culture to comic culture. I’d say Anna is probably based a bit off me and how I’ve learned to cook, and she’s maybe even taken some chances I wish I might have taken. I have a three-year-old daughter so it seemed natural to create another positive role model for her, given the chance.