The True Origin of Thor Odinson

AVENGERS (2018) #42, though, threw Thor’s parentage into doubt. In that issue, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and some of their fiercest allies faced off to get possession of the Phoenix Force, a cosmic entity that imbues its vessel with incredible powers. During that contest, the Phoenix told Thor that it was his mother. An issue later, the Phoenix said the story about Gaea being Thor’s mother was a lie designed to get him to protect Earth. The God of Thunder rebuked the claim, though subsequent issues of AVENGERS confirmed he did indeed have a deep connection to the cosmic entity.

Thor’s link to the Phoenix involves its romantic relationship with Odin in Earth’s distant past. Prior to Thor’s birth, a tribeswoman named Firehair became the cosmic entity’s earliest known human host and took on the title Lady Phoenix. She soon formed the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC to protect her world from major threats. Odin was among those on the team, and Firehair struck up a romantic relationship with the Asgardian. Still, despite serving on the team, Odin remained callous about the lives of humans and the fate of Earth in general.

AVENGERS 1,000,000 BC (2022) #1 reveals just what happened to that relationship and the team, which is directly tied to Thor’s origins. In the story, the titular team gathered in Asgard, where Odin attempted to spring a marriage ceremony on the Phoenix. The cosmic entity responded by slapping him and flying away. This caused a rift in the team, and they didn’t reassemble again for many years. Odin, angry that he had been spurned, also turned his back on Earth.