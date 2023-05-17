'Ultimate Invasion' Launches a New Age of Marvel Comics
In a new trailer for Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch's 'Ultimate Invasion,' the Illuminati fails to stop the Maker from remaking his home universe.
The dawn of a new era approaches.
ULTIMATE INVASION, a four-part limited series from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Bryan Hitch, will bring the Illuminati back together again—only to showcase their most dramatic defeat yet. When the Maker attempts to rebuild the Ultimate Universe, the Illuminati will fail to stop him, ushering in a new age of Marvel Comics in the same vein as the groundbreaking ULTIMATE COMICS line that defined the 2000s.
In a new trailer for ULTIMATE INVASION #1, witness the explosive confrontation between the Illuminati and the Maker. There, you can catch a glimpse of the twisted aftermath and the bold new world that will emerge from it—a universe unlike anything seen before in the Marvel Multiverse.
"[Revisiting the idea of ULTIMATE COMICS] couldn’t be replicating or revisiting what Bryan did in the original ULTIMATES—creating a streamlined, modernized version that would eventually become the spine of the MCU. And it certainly couldn’t be what I did, which was a final chapter of a pre-existing universe," Hickman explained to Entertainment Weekly.
"We also thought the very idea of Ultimate Comics needed to be inverted from what the original universe was—we wanted this to be something that could really only exist in the comic space: a new way of thinking about, and enjoying, a new version of the Marvel Universe. I’m pretty happy to say that it feels like we’ve accomplished those things and we’re very excited for everyone to get to read it," he added.
"It’s been more than 20 years since I started work on THE ULTIMATES, a project that would have a big impact on my own career and beyond, so when Marvel came to me with the idea of revisiting the Ultimate Universe with the man who so brilliantly and spectacularly destroyed the last one, I was both feet in!" Hitch said. "Jonathan is a terrific writer of big, sprawling epics, and we’ve talked about working together more than once so for this new Ultimate Universe adventure to unite us is very exciting. I get to bring two decades of new experience as an artist and storyteller to this. It’s new, different and familiar. It’s big budget, high-concept, widescreen storytelling. I feel right at home."
ULTIMATE INVASION #1 (OF 4)
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by BRYAN HITCH
Colors by ALEX SINCLAIR
Wraparound Main Cover by BRYAN HITCH
Black & White Wraparound Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH
Variant Cover by SARA PICHELLI
Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
Virgin Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
Variant Cover by ED McGUINNESS
Foil Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH
Negative Space Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
Variant Cover by RON LIM
Blank Variant Cover
On Sale 6/21
Behold a new age of Marvel Comics in ULTIMATE INVASION #1, on sale June 21, and stay tuned for more news, including information to come at a retailer exclusive virtual press conference with Jonathan Hickman and Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski.
