Update on Digital Comics with Marvel Unlimited

Over the past month, we’ve alerted Marvel Comics readers that the Marvel Comics app (operated by Comixology) would be shutting down. As of today, June 2, 2023, the app has been shut down.

Since we first communicated the news of the app shutting down, many of you have taken advantage of this opportunity to migrate your libraries to Marvel Unlimited and we hope you continue to enjoy your previously purchased comics.

We’ve also gotten lots of feedback from many of you, telling us what you want to see from Marvel Unlimited. For example, we heard your feedback that you wanted to be able to filter your purchased comics and the Marvel Unlimited development team was able to implement that functionality quickly. Please keep your feedback coming as we’re committed to providing the best comics reading experience for Marvel fans.

Regarding the shut down and the migration, we have some key date updates for you to be aware of:

Customers who purchased digital comics in that app can continue to enjoy access to those digital comics in the Marvel Unlimited app if they linked their Marvel Comics account to a Marvel account by June 2, 2023. Please be aware that we are continuing to migrate existing libraries of purchased and/or redeemed comics over to the Marvel Unlimited app and all migrations should be complete by June 9, 2023.

Additionally, if your Marvel account is synced to a Comixology account, your synced Comixology/Amazon purchases of Marvel digital comics will be available in your purchase library on Marvel Unlimited by June 9, 2023 as well.

Any Comixology/Amazon purchases made after June 2, 2023 will not sync over to Marvel Unlimited. Please note that your Marvel digital comics purchased via Comixology/Amazon will still be available via Amazon as well. Also, note that issues of free promotional comics, such as Marvel Previews, will no longer be part of your library in the Marvel Unlimited app.

Any redemptions of Marvel digital comics via marvel.com/redeem will appear within the Marvel Unlimited app within the My Library tab. Redeemed digital comics will have a Purchased label next to them, and you can also filter by Purchased comics within your library.

You do not need to purchase a subscription to Marvel Unlimited to see your library of purchased and/or redeemed comics.

Please make sure to download the Marvel Unlimited app, version 7.42 or later, to view your digital comic purchases/redeems in Marvel Unlimited. If you run into any issues, please do not hesitate to get in touch with us at Marvel Customer Support: help.marvel.com - Please refer to the Marvel Unlimited FAQs for more information.

