Web-Weaver, Hunter-Spider, and a Mystery New Spider-Hero Bring 'Edge of Spider-Verse' to Its Epic Conclusion
The final chapter of 'Edge of Spider-Verse' arrives on October 5.
Right now, fans are witnessing a revolution of the Spider-Man mythos in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE! Each jam-packed issue contains thrilling stories by all-star creators that introduces breakout new Spider-Heroes like Spider-Rex, the new Spider-UK, and Sun-Spider and redefines fan-favorite heroes like Araña, Spider-Man Noir, and Spider-Ham. Arriving on October 5, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #5, the final issue of limited series will debut three extraordinary new heroes, each one swinging onto the scene to take readers headfirst into a brand new era of Spider-Verse storytelling!
Here's what fans can expect from the final issue in the exciting EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE saga:
• Web-Weaver, a not-so-mild mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne gets spider-powers and shows us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer in a story by Steve Foxe and Kei Zama. See him strut the runway in front of his fellow Spiders in a variant cover by Kris Anka, the amazing artist behind Web-Weaver’s fabulous design!
• Imagine a world where Sergei Kravinoff got Spider-Powers. Meet Hunter-Spider, the most hardcore Spider yet, in a riveting tale by Dan Slott, J. M. DeMatteis and Bob McLeod! Check out his fearsome design by superstar artist Mark Bagley in a special variant cover!
• Phil Lord, the filmmaker behind the Spider-Verse movies, teams up with artist David Lopez to create a new Spider that you have to see to believe… Fans will have to wait until the issue goes on sale to meet Syllie Spider, a one-of-a-kind new Marvel character who will also get the spotlight on a classified SPOILER VARIANT COVER by Lopez!
And remember, this is only the beginning! EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE will serve as the foundation for Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s new SPIDER-MAN #1 where the dark threat seeking to bring about the end of the Spider-Verse will be revealed and the Spider-Heroes readers have met along the way will play key roles in the war to come!
EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #5
Written by DAN SLOTT, J. M. DEMATTEIS, STEVE FOXE & PHIL LORD
Art by BOB MCLEOD, KEI ZAMA & DAVID LOPEZ
Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA
Design Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA
Design Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY
Spoiler Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ
On Sale 10/5
Check out all the covers now plus a first look at interior artwork and see what the future holds for the SPIDER-VERSE when EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #5 arrives on October 5!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!