Web-Weaver, Hunter-Spider, and a Mystery New Spider-Hero Bring 'Edge of Spider-Verse' to Its Epic Conclusion

Right now, fans are witnessing a revolution of the Spider-Man mythos in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE! Each jam-packed issue contains thrilling stories by all-star creators that introduces breakout new Spider-Heroes like Spider-Rex, the new Spider-UK, and Sun-Spider and redefines fan-favorite heroes like Araña, Spider-Man Noir, and Spider-Ham. Arriving on October 5, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #5, the final issue of limited series will debut three extraordinary new heroes, each one swinging onto the scene to take readers headfirst into a brand new era of Spider-Verse storytelling!

Here's what fans can expect from the final issue in the exciting EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE saga:

• Web-Weaver, a not-so-mild mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne gets spider-powers and shows us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer in a story by Steve Foxe and Kei Zama. See him strut the runway in front of his fellow Spiders in a variant cover by Kris Anka, the amazing artist behind Web-Weaver’s fabulous design!

• Imagine a world where Sergei Kravinoff got Spider-Powers. Meet Hunter-Spider, the most hardcore Spider yet, in a riveting tale by Dan Slott, J. M. DeMatteis and Bob McLeod! Check out his fearsome design by superstar artist Mark Bagley in a special variant cover!

• Phil Lord, the filmmaker behind the Spider-Verse movies, teams up with artist David Lopez to create a new Spider that you have to see to believe… Fans will have to wait until the issue goes on sale to meet Syllie Spider, a one-of-a-kind new Marvel character who will also get the spotlight on a classified SPOILER VARIANT COVER by Lopez!

And remember, this is only the beginning! EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE will serve as the foundation for Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s new SPIDER-MAN #1 where the dark threat seeking to bring about the end of the Spider-Verse will be revealed and the Spider-Heroes readers have met along the way will play key roles in the war to come!