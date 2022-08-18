Sun-Spider, Spinstress, and More Incredible Spider-Heroes Swing into Action in 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #4

Fans can’t get enough of EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE! In just two issues, readers have met breakout new Spider-Heroes like Spider-Rex, the new Spider-UK, and Night-Spider as well as seen what the future holds for fan-favorite heroes like for Araña, Spider-Man Noir, and more!

Throughout this saga, fans have also witnessed the rise of a dark new threat to the Spider-Verse, one that will lead directly into Dan Slott’s next Spidey epic, beginning in October’s SPIDER-MAN #1. This transformation of the Spider-Verse continues in the coming weeks with more thrilling additions to the Spider-Verse family, new status quos for existing Spider-Heroes, and more clues to what will bring about the END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!

Here's what fans can expect from the fourth issue in this exciting saga, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #4, on sale September 21:

• Spider-Ham returns to do what he does best—fight crime in the most unpredictable and entertaining way possible! And who’s his new friend? Find out in this thrilling tale by M.O.D.O.K. series co-creator Jordan Blum and artist Michael Shelfer.

• A Spider-Hero unlike any other makes her dazzling debut! Meet Spinstress, a Spider-Princess who sings, talks to spiders and kicks villainous butt throughout her kingdom! David Hein, writer of the Broadway smash hit Come From Away, brings her to life alongside amazing artist Luciano Vecchio. Check out her stunning design by Helen Chen, the artist and production designer known for her work with Walt Disney Animation Studios on films like Raya and the Last Dragon, Wreck-It Ralph, and Big Hero 6!

• More than just an awesome vehicle, Spider-Mobile is a super hero all on its own! See this iconic car’s first solo adventure in a story by Spider-Verse architect Dan Slott and Eisner Award winning artist Ty Templeton!

• The amazing Sun-Spider who debuted in 2020's SPIDER-VERSE miniseries as a winner of Marvel’s Spidersona contest gets her own story written by BINGO LOVE creator Tee Franklin in her Marvel Comics debut alongside fellow rising star Jethro Morales!