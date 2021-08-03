Read These What If...? Comic Stories

Now on sale in the Marvel Comics app for iOS and Android!

Save up to 67% off on digital collections and issues from the What If...? comics universe.

Through the watchful eyes of the Watcher, revisit classic storylines that ask “What If...?” to key moments in Marvel history. What if someone other than Peter Parker was bitten by that radioactive spider? What if Loki gained the hammer of Thor? And what if Doctor Strange was a dark student of Dormammu? Find the answers to all that and more by digging into these digital stories.

Enjoy your new comics and trades in the cutting-edge reader of the Marvel Comics App, available on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices. Once purchased, all of your stories are accessible through your library, to be read anytime, anywhere.

Sale ends August 12—shop now!