Get to Know Zeus and the Gods of Olympus

Since the earliest days of the Marvel Universe, Thor and the Asgardians have been the most well-known gods on the Earth, thanks in large part to the Odinson’s personal heroics and his long association with the Avengers. But there are many pantheons of gods within the Marvel Universe, and the Olympians actually predate the Asgardians! Marvel’s Zeus made his debut in VENUS (1948) #5, and he has since gone on to play a large role as both an ally to heroes, and occasional adversary to both Thor and Hercules.

To bring you up to speed on Zeus and the Olympians, take a look back at several of their key moments in the Marvel Universe. Many of these stories are also on Marvel Unlimited, if you want to take a truly deep dive into the Gods of Olympus!