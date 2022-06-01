The X-Men Invite Spectacle & Special Guests to Krakoa in ‘Hellfire Gala’ #1 First Look

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 invites you to Krakoa for an evening packed with glamor and special guests, but even the spectacle of it all can’t quite gloss over the tensions rising between the mutant nation and humankind.

At last year’s Hellfire Gala, the Quiet Council shocked and awed by announcing they had terraformed Mars, allowing the citizens of Arakko to build their new home there. This year, in X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 by Gerry Duggan, C.F. Villa, Matteo Lolli, Russell Dauterman and Kris Anka, mutantkind has plenty more surprises in store for their esteemed guests – including one that may change the way the Marvel Universe sees them forever.

A special first look at X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 reveals a sneak peek at several guests in attendance, as well as some flaring tensions between the mutants and the Super Hero community. One page by Lolli shows a confrontation between Emma Frost and Clea Strange, the current Sorcerer Supreme, while another sees Spider-Man run right into a fur-clad Doctor Doom.

In a page by Villa, Krakoa’s The Five emerge from a gate with Magik in tow. Magik joins up with Bishop, just before Mary Jane Watson leaves Doug Ramsey’s side to take Proteus for a stroll. Later, in another page by Lolli, Emma and Scott “Cyclops” Summers dance at the feet of a flaming vision of Moira MacTaggert, the woman who almost successfully destroyed mutantkind.

A page by Dauterman shows Emma raising a glass before all of Krakoa’s assembled guests, which includes a classified character who has yet to be revealed. Finally, another page from Lolli captures a stolen moment between Professor Charles Xavier and Forge as the Gala rages on, with such characters as Iceman, Havok, Mystique, Captain America, and She-Hulk enjoying the festivities around them.

Catch a glimpse of Krakoa’s finest event in a special first look at X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 below!