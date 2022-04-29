Aconyte Reveals Two New Marvel Prose Novels Arriving Fall 2022

In The Prisoner of Tartarus, a hero has fallen.

Deprived of the mystical Gjallarhorn, his enchanted sword Holfund, his winged steed, and even his memory, Heimdall flees across the underworld of Tartarus with the minions of the dark god Pluto in pursuit. Aided only by his friend Kamorr, Heimdall must piece together the mystery of his memory loss and escape the realm of the dead.

His amnesia masks a far greater threat — the dark elf Malekith’s infernal machinations have corrupted the newly created Bifrost. Racing against the clock and his own memories, Heimdall must defeat Malekith and his allies before they can use the Rainbow Bridge to destroy both Midgard and Asgard.

The Prisoner of Tartarus is the latest Heimdall novel in the MARVEL: LEGENDS OF ASGARD line from Aconyte Books, which is set in the legendary realm of Asgard and rich in Norse-inspired mythology. These fantastical stories centering on Thor's daring companions celebrate heroism, adventure, fate, honor, and myth, bringing their stories to the fore. Raise a flagon of ale and enjoy tales of the extraordinary exploits of heroes and heroines from the Ten Realms.



The Prisoner of Tartarus will be available in trade paperback and eBook formats, available at bookshops and online retailers October 4th, 2022. Pre-order now!