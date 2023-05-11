Bitmoji Drops Star-Lord's Jacket for Guardians of the Galaxy Fans on Snapchat

Marvel is excited to announce a collaboration with Snapchat and Bitmoji, bringing millions of loyal Marvel fans a fun new way to deck out their Bitmoji avatar in limited edition wearables inspired by some of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Universe.

The first Marvel Bitmoji drop launches this week in honor of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, now playing in theaters everywhere. Snapchatters can use Snap Tokens to claim the limited edition Star-Lord Jacket, and get their Bitmoji avatars looking like they’re ready to save the universe…again. This awesome style comes complete with Star-Lord’s iconic cassette player and headphones, too!

The Star-Lord Jacket is available on Snapchat in select regions from Thursday, May 11th, 2023 until Thursday, May 18th, 2023, and can be accessed through the Bitmoji Drops banner in My Profile or the Bitmoji avatar builder on Snapchat. Click Here to claim the jacket for your mini-me!