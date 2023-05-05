Experience Guardians of the Galaxy at Disneyland Paris
Celebrate Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' with delicious treats and drinks and exclusive merchandise
The cosmic dance party celebrating Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy, in theaters now, lands at Disneyland Paris for fans of the ragtag group of cosmic heroes. From Avengers Campus to the Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, fans of all ages can help save the galaxy...again with Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, and Rocket with an epic lineup of Super Heroic encounters, amazing snacks and drinks and more!
Heroic Moments
When arriving at Disneyland Paris, Guardians of t he Galaxy fans will want to report immediately to Avengers Campus to be sure not to miss a single exciting moment. Star-Lord once used his dance moves to save an entire planet... now he wants to see if you have the right moves to become a Guardian of the Galaxy! Join him and Gamora for an epic dance-off and see if you've got what it takes during the Guardians of the Galaxy: Dance Challenge!
Fans will not want to miss their chance to pick up some limited edition collectible cards The Collector himself would be proud of. Get yours before they go throughout Avengers Campus. From there, make sure you’re in Stark Plaza for the final Heroic Welcome of the day because Star-Lord and Gamora will greet the new recruits from the Quinjet platform.
A Taste of Outer Space
For a limited time only, treat your human taste buds to flavors from the other side of the galaxy. When visiting Avengers Campus, you can refuel between missions with Flora Colossus Biscuits at the WEB Food Truck – or treat yourself to a Guardians Choco Orb at Stark Factory. A Cosmic Cassette Magnum Ice Cream can be found at Ice Cream Creations Food Truck in Walt Disney Studios® Park. And if you’re searching for something to quench your thirst, fly over to Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel for a Flora Colossus Cocktail or Mocktail, or the Spicy Ravager Cocktail.
Magic Shot and Mighty Merch
While you're at Avengers Campus, make sure to strike a powerful pose for the cameras and you never know, Rocket might take a break from planning his next heist and scurry into your shot until May 21st. And if your mission is to smuggle home some super new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 souvenirs, pick up yours very soon from shops in Walt Disney Studios® Park, Disney Village® and Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.
Travelling Across the Galaxy
The Guardians of the Galaxy have their own idea of what makes a Super Hero – and how one should look. Stop by the Jack Kirby Legacy Gallery in Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, and you’ll discover the Travelling Across the Galaxy Art Exhibition of cosmic concept art from the Guardians of the Galaxy films and even some colorful space suits from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
And the fun doesn't stop there at Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel, as you can welcome Star-Lord as he returns to his Terran home! Head to the lobby of Disney' Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel to dance with the unconventional leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy himself! Show off your moves and be sure to capture this unique moment!