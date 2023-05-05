Experience Guardians of the Galaxy at Disneyland Paris

The cosmic dance party celebrating Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy, in theaters now, lands at Disneyland Paris for fans of the ragtag group of cosmic heroes. From Avengers Campus to the Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, fans of all ages can help save the galaxy...again with Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, and Rocket with an epic lineup of Super Heroic encounters, amazing snacks and drinks and more!

Heroic Moments

When arriving at Disneyland Paris, Guardians of t he Galaxy fans will want to report immediately to Avengers Campus to be sure not to miss a single exciting moment. Star-Lord once used his dance moves to save an entire planet... now he wants to see if you have the right moves to become a Guardian of the Galaxy! Join him and Gamora for an epic dance-off and see if you've got what it takes during the Guardians of the Galaxy: Dance Challenge!