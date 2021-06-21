Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel is Now Open at Disneyland Paris

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel is now open! As its name suggests, the brand new hotel pays tribute to the home of so many MARVEL Super Heroes and the artists who created them.

This four-star hotel offers premium comfort and personalized services, while celebrating the culture and vibrant energy of New York City, styled as an iconic art gallery. With more than 350 pieces of artwork on display, spanning both comics and movies, it is one of the largest collections of MARVEL artwork in the world. The collection was created by more than 110 artists from all around the world and includes about 50 pieces created exclusively for the hotel.

At Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, the guest experience is taken to the next level with a holistic, 360-degree approach to storytelling and exclusive experiences including a Selfie Spot with Spider-Man at the Super Hero Station, a creative space for little ones called Marvel Design Studio, and the Hero Training Zone, an outdoor field with dedicated areas for a variety of sports activities to be enjoyed by guests of all ages.

With more than 350 pieces of artwork on display spanning both comics and movies created by more than 110 artists from Europe and beyond – including about 50 exclusive pieces – it is one of the largest collections of MARVEL artwork in the world. This unique hotel invites Guests into the MARVEL Universe as soon as they enter the lobby, where they are greeted by huge backlit comic panels, three life-size Iron Man suits, and even the famous Captain America shields.

The Guest experience is taken to the next level with a holistic, 360-degree approach to storytelling and exclusive experiences. Hotel Guests can enjoy a Selfie Spot with Spider-Man at the Super Hero Station, where they can also find exclusive Marvel Photo Stations showcasing décor from favorite Marvel movies for Guests to take action-packed photos. Little ones can learn how to be a Marvel comic book artist in a creative space called Marvel Design Studio, while sports enthusiasts can enjoy the fitness center, indoor and outdoor Metro Pool, and Hero Training Zone, a 420-square-meter outdoor field with dedicated areas for a variety of sports activities to be enjoyed by guests of all ages.

With 471 Superior Rooms, 65 Empire State Club rooms and 25 Suites dedicated to Spider-Man, the Avengers or other MARVEL Super Heroes – the hotel offers a Manhattan-style, four-star service and accommodations right down to its food and beverages. Unique restaurant and bar concepts celebrate MARVEL art with menu offerings inspired by many New York specialties and a full range of Marvel-themed meals and drinks.

From the lobby to rooms to restaurants to a Selfie Spot with Spider-Man, there is something for each and every Guest looking for premium comfort and services, from dedicated Marvel fans to those discovering their inner Super Hero for the first time.