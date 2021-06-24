Marvel Mission Recap: Falcon’s Wings

Congrats agents, you’ve just successfully completed another Marvel Mission!

Tasked to bring Falcon’s wings to life (worn by none other than Sam Wilson), the results we saw were outstanding — just please don’t try any flying stunts at home!

While it was tough to narrow down all the submissions we received, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites that we saw across social media. Take a look at the post below, and start brainstorming what you could use for the next Marvel Mission!

The possibilities are endless as to what you can create, so go ahead and assemble whatever craft supplies you might need — and be sure to share them on social with the hashtag, #MarvelMission.

Stay tuned for the next Marvel Mission!

