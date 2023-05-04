MARVEL Future Fight Launches v900 with Cosmic Update Inspired by Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

The latest game update features three new film-inspired Uniforms for Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon and Mantis inspired by Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Newly added PVP content for “Otherworld Battle” is now available. Players will use a roster of five different heroes to engage in strategic combat as the environment changes by the season.

Players can experience the new growth system ‘X of Swords’, a concept inspired by Marvel Comics. This can affect all heroes, similar to the Comics Card, while a Special Sword version can be earned with Enchantments. Reforging C.T.P. of Insight has been added where players can acquire the Mighty C.T.P. of Insight and Brilliant C.T.P. of Insight. In addition, Soul of the Faltine, a Tier-4 growth material, will be provided to players who clear the Giant Boss Raid: Galactus.

New character tier upgrades have been added for Star-Lord (Tier-4 with new Striker Skill) and Rocket Raccoon (Tier-3 with new Ultimate Skill). Awakened Skills and Transcend Potential have been added to characters including Mantis and Nebula.