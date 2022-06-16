Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Hulkling (Dorrek VIII)

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, Team Cap and Young Avengers, Hulkling has a toolkit that includes Good Communication Skills, The King’s Decree, Metamorphic Adaptation, Into the Fray, Hardened Spikes, and Aerial Annoyance.

Using his Good Communication Skills, Hulkling winds up a mighty punch. He deals 445 damage, plus 222 for each Smash Countdown tile on the board, then creates 2 6-turn Green Smash Countdown tiles. If there are 3 or more Smash tiles on the board, he destroys all Smash tiles on the board 9 surrounding tiles, and deals 111 damage to other enemies. However, destroyed tiles do not generate AP.

The King of Space delivers The King's Decree by the Star-Sword, the blade that knows friend from foe. He selects a special tile and converts enemy Special tiles in that row and the row above and below to Basic tiles. He then Fortifies friendly Special tiles and increases friendly Strike, Attack, and Protect tile strength in these rows by 40%.

(PASSIVE) Whenever Hulkling uses an ability, he Converts 2 Team-Up AP into one of his allies’ strongest colors. Friendly Team-Up tile matches deal 10% more damage and generate 1 more Team-Up AP.

Hulkling’s a shapeshifter, but a terrible liar; luckily he’s a great fighter! With Metamorphic Adaptation, select a basic Red, Yellow, or Purple tile; if the tile is Red, create a 3-turn Red Countdown tile, and this ability becomes Into the Fray. If the tile is Yellow, create a 5-turn Yellow Countdown tile and this ability becomes Hardened Spikes. If the tile is Purple, Hulkling goes Airborne for 2 turns, and this ability becomes Aerial Annoyance.