MARVEL SNAP Gets Ready to Rock Guardians Greatest Hits

In the year 3016 on the technologically advanced alternate Earth known as Other-Earth, 16-year-old robotics student Nathaniel Richards was rescued from a life-threatening situation by his future-self the time-traveling despot Kang The Conqueror. Kang, hoping to change a very painful moment in his life, outfitted his younger self with a suit of psychokinetic armor that responded to his thoughts and gave him a glimpse of his future as a conqueror. Horrified at the death and destruction caused by his future-self, young Nathaniel rejected Kang's help and used the armor to escape and hide in the modern day Earth (616 reality), hoping to find the Avengers so they could help him take down Kang. However, once young Nathaniel reached the present day and ventured toward Avengers Mansion looking for help all he found were the ruins left behind from the Disassembled attacks from an insane Scarlet Witch.

Calling himself Iron Lad, Nathaniel attempted to contact some of the individual Avengers but met with no success. Realizing that he couldn't travel further back in time due to a glitch in the armor (or perhaps due to mystical interference from the Scarlet Witch) Nathaniel set out to find help wherever he thought possible. He used his armor to track down the body of the Vision (who had also been destroyed during the Disassembled attacks) at a Stark Enterprises warehouse. Nathaniel then linked his armor to the Vision's body and downloaded all of his programming, including the Avengers protocols, a series of files on the next-wave of young Avengers who were all super-powered youths with either some significance to the Avengers themselves or to Avengers history.