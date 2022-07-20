Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Features Revealed

True Believers, did you catch the news last month? The Marvel’s Spider-Man series is coming to PC, and we couldn’t be more excited for a whole new group of players to experience these games!

"At Insomniac Games, we’ve been privileged to collaborate with our PlayStation Studios partner and experienced PC developer Nixxes Software in creating these PC versions," said Mike Fitzgerald, Core Technology Director at Insomniac Games. "It’s been a labor of love for all of us over the past year, and today we finally get to reveal more detail about the features and enhancements you’ll see when Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered releases on August 12 for PC."

There’s also an exciting pre-order announcement, read on for more details!