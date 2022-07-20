Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Features Revealed
Pre-order now on Steam and the Epic Games Store.
True Believers, did you catch the news last month? The Marvel’s Spider-Man series is coming to PC, and we couldn’t be more excited for a whole new group of players to experience these games!
"At Insomniac Games, we’ve been privileged to collaborate with our PlayStation Studios partner and experienced PC developer Nixxes Software in creating these PC versions," said Mike Fitzgerald, Core Technology Director at Insomniac Games. "It’s been a labor of love for all of us over the past year, and today we finally get to reveal more detail about the features and enhancements you’ll see when Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered releases on August 12 for PC."
There’s also an exciting pre-order announcement, read on for more details!
A variety of graphics features will be newly available in the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. With the goal to make this game a visual stunner on the PC platform, that meant opening up extensive configurability to PC users with varying hardware, as well as introducing some new techniques and tools to push things even further. A selection of features include:
- Ray-traced reflections are available across the game for those with hardware that supports them. Reflections also have varied quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime in Marvel’s New York.
- NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality.
- NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality.
- Beyond choosing output resolutions, a wide range of display ratios are supported, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor setups.* If you’ve got five monitors, this is the game for you to show them off with!
- Many other rendering systems are more customizable than they have been in the past, with additional quality levels and algorithmic options. These include SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. Windowed, full screen, and exclusive full screen rendering modes are supported.
In addition to PC graphical features, there are multiple peripherals and customization options. With PlayStation DualSense™ controller support, PC players will get to experience adaptive trigger feedback and amazing haptic response while battling iconic Marvel villains.**
Mouse and keyboard support—during gameplay and throughout the game’s UI—provide a completely different customizable control option for those who prefer it. With Steam Input support, there are innumerable remapping options available, and the game will also offer multiple accessibility features. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will also support achievements and cloud saves on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.
"While we’ve clearly been working hard to add higher-end graphical features for those with powerful gaming rigs and fancy new graphics cards, we’ve also been trying to ensure that people with all sorts of PCs are able to enjoy Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered to its fullest," Fitzgerald explained. "As such, we can now announce some details about minimum and recommended specs, as well as specs for various graphical preset levels."
Now that you know what you’re getting with the new PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, you’re surely counting down the days to its August 12th release. Luckily, there's more! A pre-order pack is now available too! If you pre-order ahead of the game’s launch, you’ll get:
- Early unlock for three Spider-Man suits
- The tech-heavy Iron Spider Suit
- The one-of-a-kind Spider-Punk Suit
- The original Velocity Suit
- An early unlock of the Spider-Drone combat gadget
- 5 extra skill points to spend on Spidey upgrades
Pre-orders are available now on Steam and the Epic Games Store.
Get your hands, mice, keyboards, and GPUs on Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered when it releases on PC on August 12th!
*Compatible PC and display device required.
**Use wired connection to experience full set of DualSense™ controller features in game.
