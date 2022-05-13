Scarlet Witch Brings Her Chaos Magic to the Fortnite Item Shop

All of these items – the Scarlet Witch Outfit, Wanda’s Cloak Back Bling, Chaos Hand Axe Pickaxe, and Psychic Energy Manipulation Emote – can be purchased individually or together in the Scarlet Witch Bundle. Those who purchase the Scarlet Witch Bundle will also receive a Through the Mirror Dimension Loading Screen.

Make magic with Scarlet Witch and conjure up these items before they rotate out of the Fortnite Item Shop!

Keep following Marvel in Fortnite for the latest drops coming your way.