Sweet Rewards are in Store with MARVEL Puzzle Quest's Matchmaking PVP

Deadpool (X-Force), Star-Lord (Awesome Mix Volume 2), Gamora (Awesome Mix Volume 2)

Battling among the stars, Gamora and Peter Quill take the fight to their enemies with super strong offensive powers from Gamora and lots of board and AP manipulation, this couple can bring down the pain on all comers. To make matters worse for opponents, if the enemy’s strongest color just happens to be Purple, Deadpool can come in with his “Countdown for What” to quickly close in on Gamora’s instakill ability on her Black. If not, Star-Lord’s Purple “Something Bad” comes to the fore with the ability to get rid of special tiles on Purple. Basically, Gamora will be doing all the damage in the galaxy while Star-Lord gets to kick back and watch the carnage.

Deadpool (Spirit of Vengeance), Luke Cage (Power Man), Jessica Jones (Alias Investigations)

This power couple combines a super strong defense with Luke Cage with a powerful offense and stand off ability from Jessica Jones. With this combo, Deadpool mostly acts like a chaperone and doesn’t really get in the way of these street level powerhouses. As such, Deadpool (X-Force) is also a good choice for going along with this couple. Here Jessica will be dealing damage with her Red to create more special tiles that allow here to deal more with her Black while Luke’s Black Passive will be creating Protect tiles on yet another color to help Jessica out. With these Protect tiles, it also allows Jessica’s Blue to get more and more Trap tiles out for some strong damage along with AP gain. With a strong defense and a formidable offense, your enemies will be crying “Sweet Christmas!”

Deadpool (X-Force), The Hydra Stomper (Steve Rogers), Peggy Carter (Captain America)

Peggy Carter brings out the best in her team, and it shows with this team up. Peggy gives her team a bit of breathing room with her Yellow Passive, while Steve Rogers’s Blue Passive returns the favor, giving both of them Stun immunity. Meanwhile, Deadpool (X-Force) completes the color rainbow of match damage and bringing some pretty good offensive power there on his own. So no matter which color you use, you’ve got a defensively powerful, offensively diverse group to take down the enemies.