Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Secret Invasion'

Nick Fury's helped saved the world — again. The finale of Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion brings the Skrull invasion to a climax, as Fury is able to thwart the attempt of rebel Skrull leader Gravil to unleash a new war onto the world. And now, Gravik's Super-Skrull form has received the Funko Pop treatment!

The latest Funko addition features Gravik, as a Skrull, who also happens to be putting his injection from the Harvest to good use, as he's calling on the powers of other Marvel Super Heroes in the MCU.

Shop the new Pop and additional Secret Invasion items in the image gallery below!

In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.



Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

No backup. Just Fury. Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+.