Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Secret Invasion' Episode 1

Who can you trust? When you're unsure who to turn to, you can always rely on the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves...

Episode 1 of Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+, meaning brand new items have arrived celebrating all things Skrull, er, Nick Fury and Talos (the Skrull) — the Skrull invasion is going to put their skills to the test.

Set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of the shapeshifters, and joining his allies together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity. ...If they all can be trusted.

Two new Marvel Legends join the fight, with a first look at the latest Nick Fury and Talos 6-inch scale figures, featuring deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in the show, including entertainment-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part. Additionally, you might be able to trust a new Fury Funko Pop, along with a pair of new Rock 'Em Socks, Skrull t-shirts, and more! Explore everything in the image gallery below.

No backup. Just Fury. Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+.