Take a Sneak Peek into the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Playtest Rulebook

The Marvel Universe is full of amazing Super Heroes (and nefarious Super Villains), but when it comes down to it, what kind of hero will you pick? And if you were assembling your own legendary Super Team, who's going to be in the lineup?

Be the first to check out the official PLAYTEST RULEBOOK for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, the newest tabletop RPG to take over your game nights! Available from April 20, look no further than below for an exclusive sneak peek at what's in store.

Designed by Matt Forbeck, the PLAYTEST RULEBOOK is an essential handbook for navigating the ins and outs of the game, as it contains instructions for the players and Narrator, character sheets, maps and more! To start off, it lists six archetypes you can choose: blaster, bruiser, genius, polymath, protector and striker. Each play a different role on the team, proving that it takes all kinds of heroes to prepare for any disaster.