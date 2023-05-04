‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: The Cast Reflects on Being a Real Family Behind-the-Scenes

One of the major themes in the Guardians of the Galaxy films is the idea of a “found family” — a group of people who aren’t necessarily related coming together as one unit, in this case, to save the galaxy multiple times. While viewers see this play out over the course of three movies (and two Avengers films, an outing with Thor, and one holiday special), it’s been happening in real life behind the scenes, too. Over the course of the last decade, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast and crew have truly become a family, eager to talk about just how special every moment together has been.

“We truly do feel like a family offscreen. I know everyone says that, but we genuinely have that,” Karen Gillan explains to Marvel.com. “I feel so grateful because stepping into these films can be somewhat intimidating … and yet James Gunn really made the experience way less scary and brought us all together. We've been through a lot now, and we've gone through some bonding experiences. It's lovely to have that sense of family throughout all of this.”

Returning writer and director Gunn is incredibly proud of the cast and crew he’s assembled for the films, noting that everyone is, through and through, a good person. But if he had to signal out one person, it’s star Chris Pratt, who’s become “such a good friend” to Gunn over the years and helped foster and create the energy and positivity on set.

“If the director and the number one on the cast sheet are kind to the crew, then everybody has to be kind,” Gunn continues. “He set a good tone from the beginning of this series.”

Pratt himself views the whole experience as something akin to a “summer camp vibe” where after each movie was done and over with, the cast and crew “vowed to send a letter every day and to text every day, to call every day.” Noting that everyone still leads very busy lives, and it can be hard to stay in touch all day, every day, once back on set everyone just “picked right up where you left off.”

“I've been through enough of these things to know that some friendships will endure, and you will have that bond forever,” Pratt continues. “I have people in this, on the cast and the crew, that I will talk to all the time. I feel very strongly about that.”

There’s also a real family connection in the film, as Gunn’s younger brother, Sean, has been part of the group since the very beginning, playing Ravager Kraglin on-screen and doing the motion capture for Rocket behind-the-scenes. The younger Gunn jokes that he’s not found family, because “[James] is older so I found him, I guess, in the cosmic scheme of things.”

“To be able to share [the experience] with my brother makes it one of a kind,” Sean muses. “I'll work with him again, and I'll work with everyone else again, but there's something about [the Guardians movies] that I'm not going to ever try to recreate this. This will be its own thing in my life forever.”