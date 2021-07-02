Movies
Published July 2, 2021

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: First Look At Brand-New Spidey Funkos, Figures, and More

THWIP these into your shopping cart.

by Marvel

Swinging into stores soon, it’s Spider-Man! Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, a bevy of brand new Spidey products — ranging from Funkos, to Marvel Legends, and even Nerf toys — will soon be on shelves. But, if you can’t wait that long, we’ve got a peek at some of the new items!

In addition to Peter Parker, he’s once again joined in the movie by classmates MJ and Ned (with Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon all reprising their roles, respectively). All three receive the Funko treatment this time around, along with some of Spidey’s new suits that will be seen in the movie. And, Doctor Strange

There are also plenty of Spider-Man roleplay items to pick up, including a Web Bolt and Web Slinger (and yes, the latter comes with web fluid). Additionally, two new Titan Hero Series figures arrive showing off some of Spider-Man’s new looks, along with Marvel Legends for Spidey, Doctor Strange, and J. Jonah Jameson

Be on the lookout for the items to arrive later this summer, but in the meantime, find the new products in the image gallery below! 

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17, 2021.

In this article: Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Spider-Man: No Way Home, Mary Jane Watson, Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), J. Jonah Jameson

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Funko - Integrated Suit

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Funko - Doctor Strange

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Funko - Upgraded Suit

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Funko - MJ

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Funko - Ned

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Funko - Black & Gold Suit (Target Exclusive)

Hasbro Marvel Legends Figure - Spider-Man

Hasbro Marvel Legends Figure - J. Jonah Jameson

Hasbro Marvel Legends Figure - Doctor Strange

Spider-Man Nerf Blaster - Web Bolt

Spider-Man Glow FX Mask

Spider-Man Web Gear Figure

Spider-Man Jet Web Cycle

Spider-Man 6" Black and Red Suit

Spider-Man 6" Black and Gold Suit

Spider-Man 6" Iron Spider Integration Suit

Spider-Man 6" Black and Gold Suit

Marvel Titan Hero Series Spider-Man Black and Red Suit

Spider-Man Hero Blaster Red and Black

Spider-Man Hero Blaster Black and Gold

Spider-Man - Multi-Movie Figure Collection

Spider-Man Super Web Slinger

Marvel Titan Hero Series Spider-Man Black and Gold Suit

Spider-Man vs. Mysterio’s Drone Attack, $19.99

Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop LEGO Set, $39.99

Spider-Man’s Drone Duel LEGO Set, $19.99

