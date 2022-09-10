D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios’ ‘Ironheart’

Ready to dive further into the Multiverse? During Saturday’s Walt Disney Studios - Lucasfilm & Marvel Studios Presentation at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage to share a bevy of brand new announcements as the MCU dives further into Phase 4, 5, and 6 — aka, The Multiverse Saga.

MCU newcomer Anthony Ramos took to the stage to explain more about the series and his mysterious new character Parker Robbins, aka the Hood, who will debut in Marvel Studios' Ironheart.

"Parker believes truly that what he is doing is good," Ramos explained to the audience in Hall D23. "He loves his people. I’m over trying to dance around the plot because I can’t give you all the deets! Parker kicks ass. I don’t know if I cay say that, but I said it already."

"He deals in the Dark Arts," Feige teased.

