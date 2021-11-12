All of the Marvel Studios News Coming out of Disney+ Day 2021
Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special is now streaming.
Happy Disney+ Day! To celebrate two years of the streaming service, Disney+ is rolling out brand new announcements and sneak peeks at upcoming titles coming soon, and that includes some right out of the Marvel Universe. More X-Men, Zombies, and Agatha? Where do we sign up! (Here. You sign up right here to subscribe to Disney+).
As always, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, with a whopping 12 titles coming out of Disney+ Day 2021 — a mix of titles previously announced, ones with new looks and logos, and a few complete surprises!
If you missed any of the announcements, and want to see them roll out with your very own eyes, you can tune into Disney+ to watch Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special, which is currently available only to Disney+ subscribers. But if you want the download right now, read on to find out everything announced during the Disney+ Day stream!
X-MEN ‘97 Animated Series Announced
First Look at Moon Knight
First Look at She-Hulk
First Look at Ms. Marvel
What If…? Season 2 Announced
Echo Series Starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez Announced
Spider-Man: Freshman Year Announced
New Look at I Am Groot
New Look at Ironheart
Kathryn Hahn Returns for Agatha: House of Harkness
Animated Marvel Zombies Announced
New Look at Secret Invasion
To celebrate the first two years of the service and all the new content to come, Disney+ is inviting fans to join the community with a special, limited-time offer. From now until Sunday, November 14, new and eligible returning subscribers in the US and select countries can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99 (then $7.99/mo.) by signing up at Disney+, and join in on all of the Disney+ Day celebrations.
Follow Disney+ on Twitter @DisneyPlus, Instagram: @DisneyPlus, Facebook @DisneyPlus, and TikTok @DisneyPlus, and don’t forget to use the hashtag, #DisneyPlusDay!
Sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.