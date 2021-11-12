TV Shows
Published November 12, 2021

All of the Marvel Studios News Coming out of Disney+ Day 2021

Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special is now streaming.

by Rachel Paige

Happy Disney+ Day! To celebrate two years of the streaming service, Disney+ is rolling out brand new announcements and sneak peeks at upcoming titles coming soon, and that includes some right out of the Marvel Universe. More X-Men, Zombies, and Agatha? Where do we sign up! (Here. You sign up right here to subscribe to Disney+). 

As always, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, with a whopping 12 titles coming out of Disney+ Day 2021 — a mix of titles previously announced, ones with new looks and logos, and a few complete surprises! 

If you missed any of the announcements, and want to see them roll out with your very own eyes, you can tune into Disney+ to watch Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special, which is currently available only to Disney+ subscribers. But if you want the download right now, read on to find out everything announced during the Disney+ Day stream!

X-MEN ‘97 Animated Series Announced

First Look at Moon Knight

First Look at She-Hulk

First Look at Ms. Marvel

What If…? Season 2 Announced

Echo Series Starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez Announced

Spider-Man: Freshman Year Announced

New Look at I Am Groot

New Look at Ironheart

Kathryn Hahn Returns for Agatha: House of Harkness

Animated Marvel Zombies Announced

New Look at Secret Invasion

