‘Hawkeye’: Episode 3 Rundown, Bro

Clint Barton and Kate Bishop have gotten themselves into a little bit of a mess, bro. Though Clint’s plan to do a “catch and release” actually works with the Tracksuit Mafia, Kate crashes onto the scene, literally, thinking she’s helping. Spoiler Alert: she’s not. The third episode of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, “Echoes” kicks into high gear with a car chase, trick arrows, and a lot of dog walking.

And just when Clint and Kate think they are out of one mess, they find themselves in another.

Meet Maya Lopez, bro

Introduced in the final moments of Episode 2 “Hide and Seek,” the woman at the top of the Tracksuit Mafia food chain is Maya Lopez. Maya, who is deaf and uses a prosthetic leg, has always lived “between two worlds”: the one she’s forced to conform to, and the one she’s destined to be in. Even as a little girl, her father William encouraged her to do more with the challenges she’s been given, proving that she can accomplish anything. Growing up with this mentality gives her the training and strength she needs to step into her father’s shoes. After William is killed by the masked Ronin, Maya leads the Tracksuits.

Trapped by the Tracksuits, bro

Present day, Clint and Kate find themselves in a tricky situation. They’ve now been officially captured by the Tracksuit Mafia, with little chance of escaping unscathed. Though Kate tries to befriend some of the Tracksuits, she’s quickly silenced by the arrival of Maya and Kazi.

Translating for her, Kazi explains that Maya wants answers about Ronin. All the Tracksuits have seen is that someone is back in the suit. Clint tries to explain that Ronin is dead, killed by Black Widow, but Maya doesn’t buy it. She’s quickly at Kate’s throat looking for answers, and frustrated when she doesn’t get anything concrete. Noticing Clint’s hearing aid, Maya suggests he relies too heavily on technology to get around day-to-day.

Trick Arrows, bro

Clint manages to free his restraints and starts a mad chase through the abandoned toy store, taking out the Tracksuit Mafia one by one. Maya’s a little bit harder to defeat, as Clint quickly learns how powerful she is (with her prosthetic leg, she breaks a hockey stick in half!). Eventually, Clint manages to buy himself enough time to help free Kate, too, and soon the two of them are hotwiring a getaway car outside.

Racing through the streets of New York City, Clint and Kate have the Tracksuits hot on their tail when Clint pulls out what Kate has been begging for this whole time: trick arrows! The young archer is finally allowed to play with the enhanced arrows in Clint’s holster, shocked and amazed with each new arrow she fires.

Putty Arrow : releases a goo-like purple putty

: releases a goo-like purple putty Plunger Arrow : literally has a plunger on the end of it

: literally has a plunger on the end of it Explosion Arrow : creates a small explosion at the location of impact

: creates a small explosion at the location of impact Octo Arrow : shoots out multiple rope lines, bringing all objects back to a central location

: shoots out multiple rope lines, bringing all objects back to a central location Acid Arrow : contains acid!

: contains acid! Smoke Bomb Arrow : releases purple smoke

: releases purple smoke Pym Arrow : using Pym tech, enlarges an object

: using Pym tech, enlarges an object USB Arrow: more useful than you think

Firing an assortment of these at the oncoming Tracksuits, Clint and Kate manage to escape and take refuge on the subway. Still unable to hear very well, Clint tells Kate that she’s a good archer — before suggesting the two need to go home and walk Pizza Dog, who has been cooped up this whole time.

Will Hawkeye be Home for Christmas, bro?

Back at Moira Brandon’s apartment, Clint and Kate are a little banged up but managing. Clint, still without his hearing aid, sees his phone ring, and thinking it’s Laura, starts talking to his wife. Kate communicates to him that it’s actually a “little boy” on the line, and Clint realizes it’s Nathaniel. Relaying the messages to Clint via notepad, Kate explains that Nathaniel woke up early, he’s bored, and he’s wondering when his dad will be home? Will he be home in time for Christmas movie night? Clint does his best to hide his disappointment at hearing this, and tries to promise his youngest son that he’ll be home soon. Hopefully.

Your Father Always Put the Crew First, bro

Knowing that their secret hideout is secret no more, the Tracksuit Mafia packs up their operations and heads to a new place. Before they vacate, Kazi asks to have a conversation with Maya about Clint and Kate — and Kazi begs her to give up on her quest for Ronin. Maya will stop at nothing to find him, even if it means compromising her crew. She wants more information on Clint Barton.

Picture This, But In Purple, bro

Feeling invigorated following the car chase, Kate starts explaining to Clint that she feels like she’s been waiting her whole life for this. This is what she’s been training for, and she now knows it. Completely wearing her heart on her sleeve, Kate is dismayed to discover Clint’s actually turned his hearing aid off and hasn’t heard a word she’s said the entire time.

No matter, as it’s time to focus on branding issues again: What if Clint wore a brand-new suit, and it was purple and had little wings on it? Clint’s not buying it; so Kate suggests an all-black suit, with a hood and a mask...sorta like what Ronin wears. After spending the last few days with Clint, Kate realizes that he knows who Ronin is and was close to them. Clint tries to shrug it off but does explain Ronin’s relationship to the Tracksuits.

Breaking into the Bishop Penthouse, bro

Wanting more information on Kazi and the Tracksuits, Clint and Kate head to the Bishop penthouse in hopes of getting into Bishop Security’s systems from there. While Kate is successful at pulling up some of Kazi’s files — he works for Sloan Ltd. — she’s quickly locked out of the system. Snooping around the rest of the apartment, Clint comes face to face with an old friend: the Ronin sword. Unfortunately for him, Jack’s on the other side of it.

But will Clint make it ho-ho-home for the holidays? The first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

Looking for more festive cheer? Follow Hawkeye on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.