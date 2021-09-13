‘Hawkeye’: Unwrap the First Official Trailer and Poster

Stockings, presents, mistletoe... exploding arrows? There are going to be more than a few surprises under Clint Barton’s tree this season.

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping the Official Trailer and Teaser Poster for Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.