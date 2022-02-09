The holidays might have come and gone, but the spirit of Hawkeye lives on! Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+, giving viewers the chance to go behind-the-scenes with Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, Lucky the Pizza Dog, Yelena, Kingpin, and so many others who brought the series to life.

The series dives further into Clint's mysterious backstory while also gently nudging him (reluctantly) into the future alongside his new partner, Kate. “The first two weeks shooting this, I've said more [in the show] than in the entire MCU Universe,” star Jeremy Renner says with a chuckle in the full-length featurette.