Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye is Now Streaming on Disney+
Watch all six episode of Hawkeye now, exclusively on Disney+!
The holidays might have come and gone, but the spirit of Hawkeye lives on! Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+, giving viewers the chance to go behind-the-scenes with Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, Lucky the Pizza Dog, Yelena, Kingpin, and so many others who brought the series to life.
The series dives further into Clint's mysterious backstory while also gently nudging him (reluctantly) into the future alongside his new partner, Kate. “The first two weeks shooting this, I've said more [in the show] than in the entire MCU Universe,” star Jeremy Renner says with a chuckle in the full-length featurette.
Make a cup of cocoa and grab whatever Christmas candy is still around, and watch Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye now!
All episodes of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye are now streaming, exclusively on Disney+!
Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer, and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.
Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, watch the series now!
Looking for more festive cheer? Follow Hawkeye on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!
Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.