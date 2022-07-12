30 Free Comics for New Readers

Brand-new to comics? Look no further than this wholly original series starring six teens who discover their parents are Super Villains.

Jennifer Walters is the She-Hulk! A stalwart member of the Avengers, she's also a killer attorney with a pile of degrees and professional respect. But juggling cases and kicking bad guy butt is a little more complicated than she anticipated. With a new practice and a mounting number of Super Villains she's racking up as personal enemies, She Hulk might have bitten off more than she can chew!

Creators Jason Aaron and Chris Bachalo take the Sorcerer Supreme to the edge of oblivion. Every spell cast comes at a cost, but what happens when Doctor Strange falls behind on his tab? Magic's days are numbered, and the Multiverse is unprepared!

Witchcraft is broken—and only the Scarlet Witch can fix it! In her solo series, Wanda Maximoff journeys the globe to solve the mystery of magic’s final days alongside the ghost of Agatha Harkness. But as Wanda pieces witchcraft back together, the most important question remains: Who is the mastermind that broke it in the first place?

With new enemies, new friends, and that same "grinnin' in the face of death" attitude, the Man Without Fear returns to action. Mark Waid joins artists Paolo Rivera and Marcos Martin for a fresh spin on Daredevil.

Screenwriter Allan Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung introduce the Young Avengers in this origin. When a mysterious group of teen heroes assemble as the Avengers, they immediately grip the attention of their adult counterparts. The series that introduced Kate Bishop: Hawkeye, Wiccan, Patriot, Hulkling, and Cassie Lang.

The original Dark Lord of the Sith stars in his first ongoing series! Writer Kieron Gillen and artist Salvador Larroca bring us a peek behind the mask of evil.

Go past the red tape of the Red Room in this essential Black Widow run. BLACK WIDOW (2014) is a central place to start, or for those looking to say “Zdravstvuyte” to a stylish and cinematic caper.

Co-creators Jack Kirby and Stan Lee bring us into the Silver Age of Marvel Comics! Rejecting the notion of Super Hero tropes, Lee and Kirby defied expectations with the super-family super-team. Meet the Fantastic Four!