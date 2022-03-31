Comics
Published March 31, 2022

Dike Ruan Celebrates Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, and More in New AAPI Heritage Covers

See all six AAPI Heritage Variant Covers, on sale this May.

by Marvel

This May, Marvel Comics is proud to honor Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with variant covers highlighting some of its most prominent Asian and AAPI characters!

The AAPI Heritage Variant Covers will be drawn by acclaimed artist Dike Ruan, known for his incredible work on SHANG-CHI, and colored by artist Neeraj Menon. Adorning the covers of Marvel’s hottest ongoing series, these stunning pieces are bursting with energy, showcasing Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, and more iconic heroes using their extraordinary gifts in stunning circular portraits! Here are the six heroes getting the spotlight in this year’s celebration: 

Shang-Chi #12 AAPI Heritage Variant Cover by Dike Ruan and Neeraj Menon

On Sale 5/4
SHANG-CHI #12 AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN & NEERAJ MENON
MOON KNIGHT #11 AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN & NEERAJ MENON
 
On Sale 5/11
BLACK PANTHER #6 AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN & NEERAJ MENON
X-MEN RED #3 AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN & NEERAJ MENON
 
On Sale 5/25
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4 AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN & NEERAJ MENON
IMMORTAL X-MEN #3 AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN & NEERAJ MENON

Check them out below and collect all six AAPI Heritage Variant Covers throughout May! 

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

Comics

March 30's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Super Hero High Fashion Is on Full Display in This Year's Hellfire Gala Covers

Comics

Celebrate the Women of Marvel with These Free Comics

Movies

The Multiverse Opens Up for 'Morbius'

TV Shows

‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Looks For His Contact Lens In New Mind-Bending Clip

In this article: Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan), Sunfire (Shiro Yoshida), Wong, Wave (Pearl Pangan)
Shang-Chi #12 AAPI Heritage Variant Cover featuring Shang-Chi by Dike Ruan and Neeraj Menon, on sale May 4

