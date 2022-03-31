Dike Ruan Celebrates Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, and More in New AAPI Heritage Covers
See all six AAPI Heritage Variant Covers, on sale this May.
This May, Marvel Comics is proud to honor Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with variant covers highlighting some of its most prominent Asian and AAPI characters!
The AAPI Heritage Variant Covers will be drawn by acclaimed artist Dike Ruan, known for his incredible work on SHANG-CHI, and colored by artist Neeraj Menon. Adorning the covers of Marvel’s hottest ongoing series, these stunning pieces are bursting with energy, showcasing Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, and more iconic heroes using their extraordinary gifts in stunning circular portraits! Here are the six heroes getting the spotlight in this year’s celebration:
On Sale 5/4
SHANG-CHI #12 AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN & NEERAJ MENON
MOON KNIGHT #11 AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN & NEERAJ MENON
On Sale 5/11
BLACK PANTHER #6 AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN & NEERAJ MENON
X-MEN RED #3 AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN & NEERAJ MENON
On Sale 5/25
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4 AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN & NEERAJ MENON
IMMORTAL X-MEN #3 AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN & NEERAJ MENON
Check them out below and collect all six AAPI Heritage Variant Covers throughout May!
